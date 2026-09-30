HMC Completes Qatar's First Subperiosteal Implant And Jaw Reconstruction Using 3D Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing Qatar's first advanced jaw implant and reconstruction procedure using virtual planning and three-dimensional simulation technology. This achievement reflects HMC's commitment in adopting advanced digital technologies to enhance surgical precision and improve clinical outcomes.

This advanced treatment service was introduced by the Department of Dentistry at Al Wakra Hospital in collaboration with HMC's Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Department. The service provides a viable treatment option for patients who are not suitable candidates for traditional dental implants and offers hope to patients who were previously considered ineligible for treatment, enabling them to restore their oral health and improve their overall quality of life. In most cases, the new surgery offers immediate dental rehabilitation for the patient, with functional teeth provided directly following surgery.

The procedure was performed by a surgical team led by Dr. Khalid Abdel-Galil, Senior Consultant and Chair of the Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Department at HMC on a female patient in her sixties who had lost all of her lower jaw teeth and suffered from jawbone atrophy. The surgery was carried out at HMC's Surgical Specialty Center, which provides one of the most advanced digital and technological environments in the region.

The clinical team utilized three-dimensional imaging and virtual surgical planning to create an accurate digital model of the patient's jaw prior to surgery. This enabled the design of customized surgical components and precise planning of each stage of the procedure. This technology represents one of the latest global advances in oral and maxillofacial surgery and contributes to reducing operating time, improving the accuracy of jaw reconstruction, restoring vital functions related to chewing, speech and normal breathing, preserving natural facial appearance, and enhancing the self-confidence of the patient.

Dr. Abdel-Galil said:“The procedure involved the use of three-dimensional printed models to plan the surgery in advance and ensure that the reconstructed components matched the patient's anatomical structure. This enhances the efficiency of the surgical procedure and supports better long-term outcomes.”

He added:“Three-dimensional planning and printing technology represents a major advancement in oral and maxillofacial surgery and is being used in Qatar for the first time. It enables the design of personalized treatment solutions tailored to each patient's clinical condition, while enhancing safety and precision throughout all stages of care. The technology improves surgical accuracy, reduces the risk of complications, and supports faster recovery, enabling patients to return more quickly to their daily activities and social and professional lives.”

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During the procedure, the patient's lower jaw was reconstructed using high-purity medical-grade titanium, which is designed to remain in place for the patient's lifetime. Temporary prosthetic teeth were also fitted to the reconstructed jaw, with permanent teeth to be placed by the dental surgeon once the patient's condition has stabilized.

Eligible patients can benefit from this service through referral to the Department of Prosthodontics, followed by a multidisciplinary consultation involving the Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery and Prosthodontic teams to determine the most appropriate treatment plan. This coordinated approach ensures continuity of care from assessment through to treatment.

This achievement reflects HMC's commitment to adopting the latest medical innovations and providing advanced healthcare in line with international best practices, contributing to improved quality of life and better treatment outcomes in highly specialized surgical fields.