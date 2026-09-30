Sixth Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference Set For October 6

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality today announced the sixth Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2026, to be held on October 6-7 at Raffles Doha.

The event will bring together government entities, private companies, experts and specialists to discuss waste management, recycling, resource recovery and the circular economy.

The conference will showcase innovative technologies and practical solutions for recycling, including construction and demolition waste, while promoting investment and public-private partnerships in the sector.

The event will also feature school activities and awareness programmes. The Qatar Media Corporation will participate for the first time as a media partner, while a dedicated media centre will support coverage during the two-day event.