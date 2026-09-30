Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, stated the following:

The Cabinet reviewed the items on its agenda, as it approved a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States on cooperation in diplomatic training and education, a draft MoU between the government of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain on cooperation in the fields of peace, reconciliation, and mediation, and a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regarding arrangements for hosting, organizing, and funding the 2026 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, scheduled to be held in Doha during the period of Nov. 9-27, 2026.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The documents included the annual 2025 report on the achievements and work programs of the Communications Regulatory Authority, a report on the outcomes of the 10th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, held in June 2026, and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 29th Arab-German Economic Forum, held in Berlin in June 2026.