Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.