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Housing Beneficiaries Urged To Update Data On Eskan Platform By October 13

Housing Beneficiaries Urged To Update Data On Eskan Platform By October 13


2026-09-30 02:06:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) called on beneficiaries and owners of residential units to update their information and verify their registered documents through the Eskan platform by October 13, 2026.

The bureau said the update is required to ensure the continuity of housing services and forms part of efforts to improve the efficiency and quality of digital services provided to beneficiaries.

Through the Eskan platform, users can update their data and required documents, track applications electronically, receive the latest updates and notifications, and manage information related to their residential units.

The bureau urged beneficiaries to complete the update before the deadline to avoid any interruption to Eskan services.

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The Peninsula

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