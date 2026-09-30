Panama's President Meets Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Panama: President of the Republic of Panama HE Jose Raul Mulino met on Wednesday in Panama with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Panama, along with His Highness's wishes for good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Panama.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Panama entrusted HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and cement them. It also discussed a number of topics of common interest.