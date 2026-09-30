Lost The Weight, But Still Have A Chest It Could Be Gynecomastia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) For many men, losing weight and exercising regularly may not be enough to reduce an enlarged or prominent chest. While excess body fat can contribute to chest fullness, it is not always the only reason.

Chennai Plastic Surgery Advances Gynecomastia Care with Chest Sculpting Techniques



What appears to be excess fat may also include enlarged breast tissue, loose skin or a combination of these factors. This condition is commonly known as gynecomastia.



Understanding What Causes Chest Enlargement

Gynecomastia is a condition in which male breast tissue becomes enlarged. It can occur due to hormonal changes, certain medications, anabolic steroid use, weight fluctuations or other underlying factors.



In some men, both excess fat and glandular breast tissue contribute to the appearance of the chest. This is why simply losing weight or spending more time at the gym may not always produce the desired change.



Dr. Karthik Ramasamy, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon and Founder of Chennai Plastic Surgery, explains,“Gynecomastia correction is not simply about removing the gland or excess fat. The aim is to understand what is contributing to the chest enlargement, whether it is glandular tissue, fat, loose skin or a combination of these factors, and then address each component appropriately. This is where the concept of Chest Sculpt comes in, with the focus shifting from simply removing the excess to creating a chest that is natural, balanced and proportionate to the individual.”



It Is Not Just About Removing the Gland

The management of gynecomastia has evolved beyond simply removing enlarged breast tissue. The aim is to understand the individual anatomy and create a chest that looks natural and proportionate to the rest of the body.



A comprehensive assessment looks at several factors, including the amount of excess fat, the size and position of the glandular tissue, skin elasticity, the position of the nipple and areola, and the overall contour of the chest.



Depending on these factors, treatment may involve liposuction to reduce excess fat, surgical removal of glandular tissue, or a combination of both. In more advanced cases, where there is significant loose skin, additional procedures may be considered to improve the overall chest contour and reposition the nipple-areola complex when necessary.



This personalised approach is important because two men with a similar-looking enlarged chest may have very different underlying anatomy and may therefore require different treatment approaches.



A Shift Towards“Chest Sculpting”

This broader approach is reflected in the concept of Chest Sculpt at Chennai Plastic Surgery, where gynecomastia correction is approached as complete male chest contouring rather than simply the removal of breast tissue.



The focus is on assessing the different components contributing to chest enlargement and planning the procedure according to the individual's anatomy, degree of enlargement and skin quality.



The same philosophy forms the basis of the Chest Sculpt training programme, which focuses on helping plastic surgeons understand the assessment, planning and surgical management of different patterns and grades of gynecomastia.



For selected higher-grade cases, postoperative techniques may also play a role. One such technique is the NAC Lifting Plaster Technique, developed by Dr. Karthik Ramasamy, which may be used to support the nipple-areola complex during the healing process.



When Should Men Seek Medical Advice?

Men who continue to have an enlarged chest despite weight loss may consider getting it medically evaluated. Medical assessment is particularly important when the enlargement is new, painful, significantly asymmetrical, associated with a firm lump or accompanied by nipple discharge.



The first step is to understand what is causing the chest fullness-is it excess fat, glandular tissue, loose skin or a combination of these factors?



For men considering treatment, the goal should not simply be a flatter chest. A carefully planned procedure aims to create a chest contour that is balanced and appropriate to the individual's overall body.



Looking Beyond“Removing the Excess”

As awareness about gynecomastia increases, the focus is moving towards understanding why chest enlargement persists and how different aspects of the anatomy can be addressed.



For men who continue to have chest fullness despite weight loss and exercise, seeking a medical evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and appropriate treatment options.



The goal of treatment is not simply to remove what appears to be excess tissue, but to understand the individual anatomy and develop an approach that supports a natural, well-defined chest contour.



About Chennai Plastic Surgery

Chennai Plastic Surgery is a specialised cosmetic and aesthetic surgery centre in Chennai, offering a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures for men and women.



The centre has expertise in gynecomastia surgery, male chest reduction and chest sculpting, rhinoplasty (nose job), liposuction, body contouring, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), mommy makeover, facelift, eyelid surgery and other cosmetic surgical procedures.



Chennai Plastic Surgery also offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, facial contouring, anti-ageing treatments, skin rejuvenation and other minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.



Led by Dr. Karthik Ramasamy, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, the centre focuses on personalised treatment planning, natural-looking results and procedures tailored to each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals. Chennai Plastic Surgery is also actively involved in surgical education and professional training through specialised workshops, fellowships and academic programmes.