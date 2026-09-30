PM Modi Underscores HAI And Industry's Role In India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Prime Minister has lauded India's hospitality saying that it is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', and credited the hotel industry with carrying this legacy forward for domestic and global travellers. He noted that technology is helping travellers discover new destinations and enjoy more immersive experiences. At the same time, he stressed that " the warmth of human emotions will always be at the heart of hospitality."

07th HAI Hoteliers' Conclave

In his message to the apex body, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Hotel Association of India (HAI) on the Hoteliers' Conclave 2026 and highlighted that HAI has an important role to play in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 in ensuring that the tourism potential of every region contributes to the prosperity of the people.

In addition, he expressed hope that the Conclave's deliberations would contribute meaningfully to the future of the industry and the nation.

The Conclave, themed ' Re-engineering Hospitality ', brought together leaders from hospitality, tourism, business and policy. They discussed the sector's opportunities, its challenges, and its role in India's growth story.

Speaking on the same, KB Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said“We are deeply encouraged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's message and his recognition of the transformative role of hospitality in India's tourism and economic journey. His emphasis on skills, technology, regional tourism potential and the enduring importance of human warmth closely reflects the priorities discussed at the meet. As an industry, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to unlock the full potential of Indian hospitality.”

The conclave reaffirmed HAI's commitment to strengthening collaboration across the hospitality and tourism ecosystem and creating an enabling environment for the sector to contribute more significantly to employment, investment, regional development and India's global tourism proposition.