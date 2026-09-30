Sanctioning Money Launderers Linked To Tren De Aragua's Multi-Million-Dollar Theft Scheme

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Trump Administration will not allow Foreign Terrorist Organizations to victimize our citizens or financial institutions. The United States is sanctioning 11 targets linked to Tren de Aragua (TdA), including 10 involved in a scheme that stole millions of dollars from U.S. financial institutions as well as one alleged TdA leader involved in illicit gold mining operations. These sanctions are being implemented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

One of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Anibal Alexander Canelon Aguirre, a.k.a.“Prometheus,” orchestrated the scheme, through which cash is stolen from U.S.-based automated teller machines (ATMs) using malicious software that criminals install on the ATMs, forcing them to dispense cash. The stolen cash is then laundered and funneled to TdA members.

Separately, TdA leader Juan Gabriel Rivas Nunez, a.k.a.“Juancho,” operated out of multiple South American countries and was allegedly involved in illicit gold mining operations, narcotics exporting, and violent crime.

This is a warning to anyone who finances or does business with TdA: Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is coming for you and your assets, no matter where you hide. Your days exploiting the American people are coming to an end.

Today's action was taken pursuant to E.O. 13581, which targets transnational criminal organizations, as amended by E.O. 13863, and E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and their supporters.

For more information about today's sanctions, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.