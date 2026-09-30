G20 Chair's Statement: Ebola Ministerial On Accelerating Collective Action To Defeat Ebola

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States convened a G20 Foreign Ministerial to reaffirm its commitment to accelerating collective action against the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The G20 and other major donors announced more than $470 million in new commitments, surpassing $2 billion in total global pledges since the outbreak began in May 2026. As the current holder of the G20 Presidency, the United States invited other major health and humanitarian donors to the Foreign Ministerial on Ebola-including Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Qatar, and the UAE-along with key organizations such as the Africa CDC, OCHA, the Pandemic Fund, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

We commend the health care workers, volunteers, and local communities battling this disease, which-as President Trump and other G7 Leaders recognized in June-poses unique challenges: it is centered in an isolated, conflict-affected area, and existing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies are not fully effective against this Bundibugyo strain. Global actors must scale up response activities across outbreak zones and strengthen preparedness in high-risk areas, including contact tracing, protecting frontline responders, expanding bed capacity, deploying new diagnostics, and investing in vaccine development. This disease can be defeated, as shown by the successful end of Uganda's outbreak in August.

To advance these goals, the United States announced an additional $267 million in health and humanitarian assistance, bringing the U.S. Government's direct assistance to $887 million. This new funding will support Ebola treatment units, broader health services, safe and dignified burial teams, mass procurements of personal protective equipment, expanded surveillance, and contact tracing through trusted local implementers. In addition to this direct Ebola funding, this year we have mobilized $350 million in broader humanitarian assistance to the region through our global partnership with OCHA.

The following G20 members and other donors announced new funding commitments for the Ebola response during the G20 Foreign Ministerial on Accelerating Collective Action to Defeat Ebola:

Australia announced $3.5 million (5 million AUD) to the Ebola response. France announced $16 million to the Ebola response bringing its total to $34 million. Germany announced an additional $24.8 million (€21.8 million), bringing its total funding to $30.7 million to support laboratories, expand treatment capacity, train health workers, and strengthen health care and risk communication in communities. Italy announced $11.3 million (€10 million), bringing its total to $14.5 million (€12.8 million) to support clinical trials to assess the efficacy of the deployment of new vaccines, provisioning essential medical supplies, and to support prevention efforts. Japan announced an additional $5 million in emergency grant aid, bringing its total support near $12.4 million to use in the most severely affected region. The assistance aims to build technical capacity and dispatch experts. The Republic of Korea announced a new commitment of $18 million to support the Ebola response, through global health partners, contributing to international efforts to strengthen access to vaccines, therapeutics, and other medical countermeasures. The United Kingdom announced a new $67.5 million (£50 million) funding package, bringing its total support to $105.6 million (£78.7) million, to strengthen disease surveillance, support frontline health workers, and expand access to treatment. United Arab Emirates announced $10 million to the Ebola response. The World Bank announced $90 million to the Ebola response–$80 million from the Crisis Response Window and $10 million from the Global Financing Facility to protect essential health services.