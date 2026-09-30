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People's Republic Of China National Day
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of China on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1.
The United States wishes the people of China goodwill, along with peace, health and happiness in the coming year.
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