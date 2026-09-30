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People's Republic Of China National Day

People's Republic Of China National Day


2026-09-30 02:04:13
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of China on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1.

The United States wishes the people of China goodwill, along with peace, health and happiness in the coming year.

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U.S. Department of State

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