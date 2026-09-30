Palau National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Palau as you celebrate your national day.

Palau remains one of the United States' most trusted partners in the Pacific. Our partnership, rooted in mutual respect and trust, has grown significantly stronger the past year. We continue to work together to advance regional security and economic growth that benefit all Pacific nations.

On this special day, the United States reaffirms its commitment, underpinned by the Compact of Free Association, to strengthening our partnership with Palau and supporting its continued leadership in advancing peace and prosperity across the Pacific.

I extend my best wishes to all Palauans as you commemorate this important day and your nation's achievements.