Tuvalu National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Tuvalu on your 48th National Day.
The bilateral relationship between the United States and Tuvalu rests on a foundation of mutual respect and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Pacific region. The United States is committed to strengthening our cooperation on trade, investment, and regional security in the years ahead.
I wish you and all Tuvaluans a spirited celebration of your independence.
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