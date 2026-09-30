Tuvalu National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Tuvalu on your 48th National Day.

The bilateral relationship between the United States and Tuvalu rests on a foundation of mutual respect and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Pacific region. The United States is committed to strengthening our cooperation on trade, investment, and regional security in the years ahead.

I wish you and all Tuvaluans a spirited celebration of your independence.