Training Decay And The Need For Continuous, Scenario-Based Readiness

Training decay can create challenges for public safety agencies as important skills and knowledge fade when they are not regularly reinforced. Continuous training can help personnel maintain proficiency and readiness between formal certification or qualification periods. Wrap Technologies(R) is positioning its training platform as a scalable way for agencies to incorporate recurring, scenario-based learning into their readiness programs. Through WRAP Reality(TM) and WRAP Tactics(TM), the company provides short-burst, scenario-based training designed to reinforce decision-making, policy knowledge, and practical skills while creating recurring value for agencies.

Law enforcement and public safety personnel rely on a wide range of skills to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Communication, de-escalation, conflict resolution, critical thinking, situational awareness, and medical response are among the capabilities that can become critical in high-pressure situations.

Turning Training into an Ongoing Readiness Strategy

This is where Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is positioning its technology. The public safety technology company has developed a Non-Lethal Response(TM) platform that combines tools, devices, policy support, and training for...

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