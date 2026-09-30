Trugolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) Is 'One To Watch'

TruGolf's pending acquisition of Polymath is intended to combine an established Nasdaq-listed technology company with institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets. Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued, more than 65 active issuers, and over 50 ecosystem partners as of December 31, 2025. Polymath's vertically integrated infrastructure spans regulated asset issuance and administration, a purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain, confidential settlement, and protocol staking capabilities. Polymath reported $4.2 million in 2025 revenue and more than $1 billion in backlog expected to convert within 12 months, with the latter representing identified opportunities rather than guaranteed future revenue. TruGolf operates an established commercial golf technology business that generated $5.0 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2026, providing an existing revenue base alongside the company's planned expansion into tokenized financial infrastructure.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) is a technology company further cementing its leadership in the technology sector by advancing a strategic expansion into digital asset infrastructure through its pending acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., a developer of enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated digital securities and tokenized real-world assets. Announced in August 2026, the proposed combination is intended to unite Polymath's tokenization platform with TruGolf's established, revenue-generating golf technology business under a single Nasdaq-listed company.

Polymath develops technology supporting the issuance, settlement, and lifecycle management of institutionally compliant tokenized financial instruments. Its vertically integrated infrastructure is designed to support regulated real-world assets across private and institutional markets. Polymath reported $4.2 million in 2025 revenue and has established a...

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