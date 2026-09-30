CLDY Urges Smes To Include Website Speed In Business Planning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gravesend, New South Wales, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravesend, New South Wales - September 30, 2026 -

CLDY highlights website speed as a business planning priority, encouraging SMEs to assess web hosting, page design and real user experience together before committing budgets to website changes or campaigns.







With websites supporting enquiries, bookings and sales, CLDY.com,, a Singapore-based provider of web hosting, domain registration and email hosting, is calling for website performance to be included in SME business planning. The company is setting out a review approach that connects hosting decisions with the experience customers receive. Its focus is on identifying the cause of slow pages before businesses commit to redesigns, migrations or additional advertising.

The approach brings three questions into the same discussion: how quickly important content appears, how reliably visitors can interact with the page, and whether the hosting environment supports the website's workload. Website speed describes how promptly a page loads and responds, rather than a single feature that can be purchased from a web hosting provider. A faster server can address some delays, while images, scripts and application behaviour can still affect the experience on the page.

Google's Core Web Vitals framework provides measurable reference points. Its Search Central guidance identifies a Largest Contentful Paint target within 2.5 seconds, an Interaction to Next Paint target below 200 milliseconds and a Cumulative Layout Shift score below 0.1. These measure loading, responsiveness and visual stability respectively. They provide a common language for conversations between a business owner, website developer and hosting provider without establishing that hosting alone determines the result.

The search implications also require context. Google's page-experience guidance says Core Web Vitals are used by its ranking systems, while good scores do not guarantee top rankings. CLDY is encouraging businesses to view performance as one part of maintaining a useful website alongside relevant content and working customer journeys. The review therefore considers what happens after a visitor arrives, including whether product details, contact forms and booking pages work as intended.

For a Singapore business, those journeys may involve customers on mobile devices and different connection speeds. A result from one device or one test session can help identify a problem, but does not describe every customer's experience. CLDY's review pairs publicly available performance reports with business observations such as where a form fails or an important page becomes difficult to use. This gives developers and support teams a specific issue to investigate instead of a general request to make the entire website faster.

CLDY's existing web hosting portfolio includes cloud hosting plans using Singapore infrastructure, cPanel administration and daily backups. The company also offers WordPress hosting for websites built on that platform. These services form the infrastructure part of the discussion; the appropriate plan depends on the application, traffic and resources required. A hosting migration should therefore follow an assessment of the bottleneck, with the existing website and email arrangements considered during the change.

The company is encouraging SMEs to record a performance baseline before changes and compare the same important pages afterwards. The business objective may be a usable enquiry form or a more responsive product page, rather than a higher test score in isolation. Bringing that objective into the hosting discussion makes the result easier for the business and its suppliers to assess. Further information on CLDY's web hosting services is available on its website.

About CLDY

CLDY.com is a Singapore-based provider of domain registration, web hosting and email hosting. The company offers services for businesses managing websites, domain names and business email through its online platform.

###

For more information about CLDY.com, contact the company here:

CLDY.com

Alvin Poh

+65 3138 4300

...

10 Anson Road #22-02 Singapore 079903

CONTACT: Alvin Poh