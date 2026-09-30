Smart Placement Inc. Announces Proposal For Hunter Safety Course Incentive For Middle And High School Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company invites public feedback on a proposed two-week vacation reward for students who complete an official state-sponsored course

Littleton, CO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Placement Inc., a Littleton, Colorado advertising agency, today announced a policy proposal encouraging the nationwide use of official state-sponsored hunter safety courses for middle and high school students as part of a broader discussion about reducing firearm violence in the United States.







All the policy, hunter safety courses now.

The proposal calls for students who complete a hunter safety course and show proof of completion to public school officials to receive a two-week vacation reward. Schools would need to decide whether and how such a reward could fit within their attendance policies. Smart Placement Inc. is inviting the public to share feedback on the proposal.

Active Shooter Incidents and Juvenile Firearm Trends

Smart Placement Inc. cites the FBI's 2024 Active Shooter Report, long-term data published by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), and CDC firearm violence statistics as context for its proposal.

The FBI identified 24 active shooter incidents in the United States in 2024. OJJDP reported that the number of firearm-related homicides committed by known juveniles ages 17 and under increased 68% from a low point in 2013 through 2019. CDC data also identifies teens and young adults ages 15 to 34 among groups disproportionately affected by firearm violence.

Smart Placement Inc. encourages families and community organizations to consider official hunter safety courses as firearm safety education resources and welcomes public discussion about the proposed school incentive. The company has not presented evidence that completing these courses or offering the proposed reward would reduce active shooter incidents.

To learn more, view the proposal document and the FBI's 2024 Active Shooter Report. Smart Placement Inc. invites readers to share the proposal and send their feedback using the contact information below.

About Smart Placement Inc.

Smart Placement Inc. is a Colorado advertising agency based in Littleton. The company provides agency and media buying services, creates fresh content, and shares Cap'd Content from partners across social media.

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Smart Placement Inc.

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Littleton, Colorado, USA

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