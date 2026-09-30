DAVA LAWSUIT: Endava Sued For Securities Fraud Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Endava investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

According to the complaint, Endava and certain of its executives misled investors about the company's accounting practices and internal controls. The complaint alleges that Endava represented that its internal control over financial reporting was effective while failing to disclose accounting concerns involving certain customer and supplier agreements that would require additional review and delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 financial results. The truth allegedly emerged on September 21, 2026, when Endava announced that CFO Mark Thurston had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by independent outside counsel into accounting concerns raised by the company's auditors. On this news, Endava's American Depositary Shares fell approximately 24.4% to close at $2.11 on September 22, 2026. Investors who purchased Endava securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 may have legal rights.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities between September 4, 2025, and September 21, 2026, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is November 30, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Endava, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...