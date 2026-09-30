Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) securities between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Anavex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Anavex should contact the Firm prior to the November 30, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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