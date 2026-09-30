Choices In Learning Elementary Charter School Evaluates CENTEGIX® Crisisalerttm To Strengthen Campus Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charter school combines wearable safety technology with Alert Activated Video to give staff immediate access to help and on-site responders greater situational awareness

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX ®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, today announced that Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School in Winter Springs, Florida, is piloting CENTEGIX CrisisAlertTM wearable panic buttons and Alert Activated Video as part of the school's continued efforts to strengthen safety for students and staff.

The school recently demonstrated the technology during a September 22 Demo Day, hosted by Chief Rick Francis and Choices in Learning Principal Dr. Jordan Rodriguez. It gave administrators, public safety partners, and local media an opportunity to see how the technology works in practice and hear directly from school staff about their experience with the platform.









Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School, Winter Springs, FL









Dean Olds, VP, Innovation and Strategy for CENTEGIX demonstrates an alert using CrisisAlert.

Putting Help Within Reach Throughout the School Day

CrisisAlert gives school staff an easy way to request assistance without needing to locate a phone, open an app, or leave an incident to call for help. For everyday situations, such as medical or behavioral incidents, staff can use the wearable badge to quickly reach an administrator, nurse, or another on-site responder. The same technology can also support a broader response if a more serious emergency occurs.

Alert Activated Video adds immediate visual context. When an alert is activated, relevant live camera feeds associated with the alert location can automatically surface, helping on-site responders understand what is happening and coordinate an appropriate response without separately searching for the right camera feed.

“Our teachers and staff are focused on students throughout the day, and they aren't always going to have a phone nearby when an incident occurs,” said Dr. Jordan Rodriguez, Principal of Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School.“Giving them a simple way to request help from wherever they are gives our team another tool to support them and respond when they need us.”

“When an emergency occurs on a school campus, our priority is getting the right information to the right people as quickly as possible,” said Chief Rick Francis, Department of School Safety and Security, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Sanford, Florida.“We have established mass communication systems and processes in place. What Choices in Learning is evaluating is how putting a simple, user-friendly tool directly in the hands of teachers and staff can complement those existing systems, provide another layer of communication, and help accelerate the delivery of critical information when seconds matter.”

Supporting Safety From the Everyday to the Extreme

The pilot gives Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School an opportunity to evaluate how wearable alerts, precise location information, and live video can work together within the existing approach to safety. Ninety-nine percent of CrisisAlert activations nationwide are for everyday incidents, reinforcing the role immediate access to help can play throughout the school day.

“Safety is something educators and administrators manage throughout every school day,” said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.“Giving staff a simple way to get assistance means they can quickly reach an administrator, nurse, or another on-site responder when an everyday situation arises. Choices in Learning is evaluating how that immediate access to support can strengthen the work its teams are already doing while helping ensure schools are prepared through automated emergency notifications like intercom announcements, visual strobes, and computer and display takeover if a more serious emergency occurs.”

CENTEGIX CrisisAlert currently protects 53% of Florida public schools, including more than 1.5 million students and 180,000 staff members.

To learn more about the CENTEGIX Safety Platform®, including CrisisAlert and Alert Activated Video, visit .

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, Alert Activated Video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to the most serious emergencies. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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