Brazilian Startup Wins Global Award In Taiwan For AI Solution For Corporate Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SÃO PAULO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is entering a phase of consolidation, as companies increasingly seek applications capable of delivering tangible impact. In this context, data quality, information governance, and the ability to turn knowledge into decisions have taken on a central role.

It was in this field that Draiven earned recognition for its trajectory. With less than a year of operations, the Brazilian startup won the WITSA Global AI Awards 2026 in Taiwan in the AI for Data category, receiving recognition for its technology applied to corporate data.

Promoted by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance, the award is part of an ecosystem with members across more than 80 economies. The category recognizes initiatives related to governance, privacy, responsible information ecosystems, and frameworks that support trustworthy artificial intelligence.

For a Brazilian company in its first year of operations, being recognized among solutions in this environment also validates the technological capabilities developed in the country.

Draiven's proposition addresses a key challenge: enabling artificial intelligence to use real business context without adding complexity to information access. Its platform connects AI to sources such as ERPs, databases, APIs, and spreadsheets, generating analyses and answers in real time.

The architecture preserves governance, auditability, and traceability in data access, reducing the need to move or replicate sensitive information across environments.

The award comes as the company continues to expand. Draiven already serves more than 50 clients and is advancing its international presence across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has also established a presence in Lisbon after being accepted through the Unicorn Factory Lisboa selection process.

The recognition signals that technologies developed in Brazil can play a role in a strategic global discussion: how to transform artificial intelligence and data into better decisions with efficiency, security, and governance.

About Draiven

Draiven is a technology startup specializing in artificial intelligence for business. It integrates companies' internal data with a conversational platform, simplifying access to insights and accelerating decision-making. By centralizing information, Draiven helps foster a data-driven culture that is accessible across all areas of an organization.

Its system integrates ERPs, APIs, and databases, making analysis easier and enabling companies of all sizes to adopt data-driven strategies.

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