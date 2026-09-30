SPLENDOR LABS ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE SPLENDOR QUANTUM SECURITY CARD

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A First-of-Its-Kind Quantum-Resistant, Patent-Pending Hardware Security Device for the Digital and AI Economy

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SPLENDOR LABS SA ANNOUNCES THE SPLENDOR SECURITY CARD

A First-of-Its-Kind Quantum-Resistant, Patent-Pending Hardware Security Device for the Digital and AI Economy

Splendor Labs SA today announced the Splendor Security Card, a first-of-its-kind quantum-resistant, patent-pending hardware security device designed to give individuals and organizations physical control over digital assets, payments, identity, AI agents and autonomous systems.

As money, assets, identity and software move increasingly into digital environments, cryptographic credentials become the foundation of authority. Splendor believes people need a simple physical security layer to control that authority without having to manage complex cryptographic keys themselves.

The Splendor Security Card provides that layer. It is designed to keep sensitive cryptographic authority protected and allow users to authenticate and authorize actions through a simple physical tap. The technology handles the complexity. The person controls the authority.

Payments Without a Separate Payment Terminal

The Security Card is integrated into the Splendor payment architecture.

A merchant uses Splendor Wallet as the payment terminal and displays a QR code with the transaction amount. The customer scans the QR code using their own Splendor Wallet and authorizes the transaction by tapping their Security Card against their smartphone. The payment is then processed through Splendor Quantum Chain and delivered to the merchant's Wallet.

Merchant Wallet → QR Code → Customer Wallet → Security Card → Splendor Quantum Chain → Merchant Wallet.

Splendor Labs has filed patent-pending applications covering aspects of its NFC-based digital-asset payment and authorization technology.

Human Control for AI and Autonomous Machines

The Security Card is also designed for the emerging AI agent and autonomous-machine economy.

A person or organization can establish permissions for an AI agent, automated system or robot, while sensitive actions can require cryptographic authorization from the authorized human. This creates a direct control layer between human authority and machine action.

The machine can act. The human controls the authority.

“We are moving from passwords to cryptographic authority. The Splendor Security Card is designed to put that authority into a physical device that people can simply protect, tap and use,” said Todor Ivanov, founder of Splendor Labs SA.

The Splendor ecosystem combines Splendor Quantum Chain, Splendor Wallet, Splendor Vault and Splendor Security Card to create a complete infrastructure for secure digital assets, payments, identity and machine authorization.

Protect the Card. Tap the Card. Authorize. pre-order here

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

email us here

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SPLENDOR LABS ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE SPLENDOR QUANTUM SECURITY CARD News Provided By Splendor Labs SA September 30, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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