Institute For Integrative Research (IFIR) Launches At The Royal Society To Bridge Research And Practice

Dr Anne-Laure Le Cunff announces the launch of the Institute for Integrative Research.

New non-profit research arm of Ness Labs will support integrative studies and translate scientific evidence into practical tools and policy recommendations.

- Dr Anne-Laure Le CunffLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute for Integrative Research (IFIR), a new non-profit research arm of Ness Labs, has launched to help bridge the gap between academic research and its practical application in education, work, technology and public policy.The launch of IFIR was announced on September 23 at the Hypercuriosity Symposium at the Royal Society in London, which brought together 40 scientists for a morning of research presentations and discussion. Participants included researchers from King's College London, the University of Oxford, University College London, Queen Mary University of London, the University of East London and other institutions.IFIR is an operating division of Ness Labs, founded by neuroscientist and researcher Dr Anne-Laure Le Cunff, and will support academic research with a focus on policy work and the development of practical tools and resources grounded in scientific evidence. The Institute's work will span applied research and public engagement. Its charter provides for activities including evidence reviews, whitepapers, implementation guides, educational resources, institutional guidance and other practical tools designed to make research more accessible and useful outside academia.IFIR will place particular emphasis on research that crosses disciplinary boundaries and on work that connects scientific findings with real-world applications. Its primary audience includes policymakers and institutions, alongside educators, employers, researchers, practitioners, technology organisations and public bodies.The symposium hosted at the Royal Society provided an early example of the kind of interdisciplinary exchange IFIR intends to encourage, bringing together researchers to examine an emerging area of inquiry from academic, participatory, and policy perspectives.Institutions and researchers interested in partnerships with IFIR can learn more at ifir

Farah Guzman, Head of Partnerships

Ness Labs

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Institute for Integrative Research (IFIR) launches at the Royal Society to bridge research and practice News Provided By Ness Labs LTD September 30, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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