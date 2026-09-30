Larrikin Expands Northeast Footprint With New York And New Jersey Launch

Larrikin Bourbon co. Line Up

Koala Bare Spirits at the Beach

Master Distiller Greg Keeley at Larrikin Distillery

Soil Air Distribution to represent Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin across both states

- Greg Keeley, Master Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Bourbon Company is expanding its presence in the Northeast, appointing Soil Air Distribution to represent Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin throughout New York and New Jersey.

The move brings the Kentucky-distilled, Australian-founded spirits company into two of the largest and most competitive beverage markets in the country, with placements planned across independent retailers, bars and restaurants.

“New York and New Jersey matter to us because these are markets where people know spirits and aren't afraid to try something outside the usual playbook,” said Greg Keeley, founder and distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Company.“We've built Larrikin around bloody good whiskey, a strong point of view and doing things our own way. Soil Air understands that, and they know how to get independent brands in front of the right accounts.”

Larrikin produces bourbon, rye whiskey and specialty releases from its distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Its sister brand, Koala Bare Gin, takes a distinctly Australian approach to gin, built around native Australian botanicals and a deliberately softer juniper profile.

For Soil Air Distribution, the partnership adds two brands with a clear identity and growing national momentum.

“Larrikin and Koala Bare stand out immediately,” said Matt Sleeman, Vice President of Soil Air Distribution.“There is a strong story behind the brands, but more importantly, the liquid backs it up. We believe both have real potential with retailers, bartenders and consumers across New York and New Jersey.”

The Northeast launch is part of Larrikin's continued U.S. expansion as the company grows its wholesale footprint while remaining independently owned and distilled in Kentucky.

About Larrikin Bourbon Company

Larrikin Bourbon Company is a veteran-owned distillery based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Founded by Australian-born U.S. Navy combat veteran Greg Keeley, the company produces bourbon, rye whiskey and specialty spirits with a distinctly Australian attitude. Larrikin is a member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®.

About Koala Bare Gin

Koala Bare Gin is a modern Australian gin brand built around native Australian botanicals, a lighter juniper profile and a less traditional approach to the category.

About Soil Air Distribution

Soil Air Distribution is a wine and spirits distributor serving New York and New Jersey, focused on building independent and emerging beverage brands through retail and on-premise relationships.

Maddie Tucker

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