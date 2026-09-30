MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Daily Anti-Black Racism Tracker Dashboard

- According to the project lead,WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CanAfro Research Institute officially launched its Black Data Sovereignty Project and Daily Anti-Black Racism (ABR) Tracker Dashboard, a new national platform designed to document and visualize reported daily Anti-Black Racism and anti-Black hate incidents across Canada. This dashboard is the first of its kind in Canada.The dashboard brings together documented incidents from media monitoring, community and partner reports, CanAfro's own data collection, and relevant open data, allowing users to explore patterns by year, province or territory, city, incident type, and setting. The platform is intended to support research, journalism, human-rights work, policy development, community planning, education, advocacy, reporting, and funding applications.The launch featured Dr. Tedla Desta, Project Lead, and Bimbo Solanke, Data Analyst, with Dr. Beverly-jean M. Daniel, Professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, as respondent. Funded by the Foundation for Black Communities through the Catapult Stream (April 2026–March 2027), the project aims to address gaps in systematic data on daily ABR and, subject to continued support, eventually expand toward a Global Daily ABR Tracker.Please explore: and click the ABR Data Tracker Dashboardor click

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CanAfro Research Institute Launches Daily Anti-Black Racism Tracker Dashboard News Provided By CanAfro Research Institute September 30, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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