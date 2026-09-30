Smith Will Exhibit At The 2026 New York Solar + Storage Summit, Booth 20

The company will highlight how it supports the solar industry with diverse supply chain solutions and flexible financing options

- Adam Jordan, Vice President of Solar Services at SmithHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smith, a leading supply chain expert and solar-equipment distributor, today announces its upcoming showcase at the 2026 New York Solar + Storage Summit in Albany, New York. Hosted by the New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA), the event will take place at the Albany Capital Center from Tuesday, October 13, through Wednesday, October 14. This is Smith's first time exhibiting at the show.The solar landscape has expanded in recent years, with dispatchable battery energy storage systems (BESS) and distributed energy resources (DERs) growing in usage. As electricity demand rises across New York, this conference brings together leaders in the solar industry each year to discuss unique and innovative solutions for delivering clean energy.Backed by the company's Intelligent DistributionTM model, Smith's solar team leverages its decades of supply chain experience and logistical expertise to deliver the right equipment at the right price. Its comprehensive services and solutions help customers across the solar industry address market constraints and mitigate risks to keep their builds compliant and on budget. With the marketplace facing rapid shifts amid changing regulations, Smith continues to provide stability and security for projects of all sizes and requirements.“Smith's dedication to supporting our customers underpins our drive to serve the solar industry and support a future built on sustainable energy,” said Adam Jordan, Smith's Vice President of Solar Services.“Our team of market experts provides an unsurpassed level of logistical, technical, and financial support, allowing you to move forward with confidence. We look forward to discussing how our innovative solutions can help our partners address the critical issues affecting our industry.”What: 2026 New York Solar + Storage SummitWhen: Tuesday, October 13, to Wednesday, October 14Where: Booth 20Albany Capital Center55 Eagle StreetAlbany, NY 12207About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.

Rachel Goodell, Director of Marketing

Smith

713-334-7115

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Smith Will Exhibit at the 2026 New York Solar + Storage Summit, Booth 20 News Provided By Smith September 30, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.