$1 Million At 65: How Long Does It Last If You Withdraw $4,000 A Month?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A $1 million portfolio supports a $4,000 monthly withdrawal at an initial 4.8% rate, but inflation, investment returns, taxes, and retirement income can change how long the money lasts – Shutterstock

A $1 million retirement portfolio can provide $4,000 a month at age 65, but the answer to“How long will it last?” depends on what happens between the first withdrawal and the last. At $4,000 per month, the portfolio faces $48,000 in annual withdrawals before considering taxes or inflation.

The simplest calculation looks almost reassuring. Divide $1 million by $48,000, and the money lasts about 20 years and 10 months with zero investment growth. That gets the retiree to roughly age 86. Real retirement portfolios, however, do not sit quietly in a vault waiting for monthly withdrawals.

The First Number to Watch Is 4.8%

With $1 million saved, withdrawing $48,000 during the first year represents a 4.8% withdrawal rate. That number gives the monthly withdrawal more context than the dollar figure alone.

Vanguard's current retirement-income research places a roughly 3.5% to 4% withdrawal rate in the range that can support retirement for 30 years or more for many households. The research also emphasizes that spending flexibility, portfolio allocation, fees, inflation, and the length of retirement can change the outcome.

That does not mean a 4.8% withdrawal automatically drains the account. It means the portfolio needs to carry a somewhat larger initial withdrawal than the commonly cited 4% framework. Someone retiring at 65 also needs to think beyond age 85. A portfolio that reaches its final dollars at 86 may look fine on paper but leave little room for a long life.

$4,000 a Month Does Not Necessarily Stay $4,000

There is another wrinkle hiding inside that monthly figure: the dreaded inflation.

If the retiree takes exactly $4,000 every month for the rest of retirement, the calculation remains straightforward. The purchasing power of that $4,000, however, can shrink over time as prices rise. A retirement budget that comfortably covers groceries, utilities, insurance, travel, and other expenses today may feel considerably tighter years later.

That creates two very different withdrawal approaches. One retiree might keep taking a flat $4,000 each month. Another might increase withdrawals periodically to preserve spending power. Vanguard's traditional 4% framework adjusts the withdrawal for inflation in subsequent years, rather than keeping the original dollar amount fixed.

The second approach puts more pressure on the portfolio. That distinction matters because a calculator showing decades of income from a fixed $4,000 withdrawal does not automatically prove that the same portfolio can support $4,000 plus inflation increases indefinitely.

Investment Returns Can Stretch the Timeline, But They Bring Risk

Investment growth changes the arithmetic dramatically. If a $1 million portfolio earns returns while the retiree withdraws $48,000 a year, some of the withdrawn money gets replaced by investment gains.

That sounds simple until the order of those returns enters the picture. A portfolio that gains strongly during the first several years of retirement has a different experience from one that suffers a major decline shortly after withdrawals begin. The retiree still needs money during the downturn, so selling investments can reduce the amount left to participate in a later recovery.

This problem, often called sequence-of-returns risk, explains why an average annual return does not tell the whole story. Two portfolios can produce similar long-term average returns yet leave very different ending balances because their yearly results arrive in different orders.

Asset allocation matters, too. A portfolio invested entirely in volatile assets can experience larger swings, while a portfolio heavily weighted toward safer assets may have less growth potential. Vanguard's retirement research specifically points to diversification, investment costs, asset allocation, and flexible spending as factors that affect how long retirement savings can last.

Social Security Can Change How Much the Portfolio Needs to Do

The $4,000 withdrawal does not have to represent the household's entire retirement income. Social Security, a pension, part-time income, rental income, or other reliable cash flow can cover some expenses. That can dramatically change the job assigned to the $1 million portfolio. Suppose retirement expenses require $7,000 each month, but Social Security provides part of that amount. The portfolio only needs to fill the remaining gap. A portfolio supporting a $4,000 withdrawal may therefore operate very differently from one providing the household's entire spending budget.

Claiming Social Security also affects the equation. The Social Security Administration says benefits can begin as early as 62, while delaying benefits after full retirement age increases the monthly benefit until age 70. The exact effect depends on birth year and claiming age.

That creates a planning choice beyond the investment account itself. Someone might use more portfolio money temporarily while delaying Social Security, then reduce portfolio withdrawals once larger benefits begin.

Taxes Can Make a $4,000 Withdrawal Smaller Than It Looks

A $4,000 withdrawal is not necessarily $4,000 of spendable money. If the money comes from a traditional IRA or other tax-deferred retirement account, distributions generally count as taxable income. The IRS notes that traditional IRA distributions generally become taxable in the year received, subject to applicable exceptions and basis rules.

That means a retiree who needs $4,000 available for household spending may need to withdraw more than $4,000 from a taxable retirement account. The actual amount depends on the person's tax situation, account types, other income, deductions, and applicable tax rules.

The source of the withdrawal matters. Money from a Roth account may receive different tax treatment than money from a traditional account, while withdrawals from taxable investment accounts can create their own tax consequences. A $1 million portfolio therefore cannot be evaluated properly by looking only at its headline balance.

The Retirement Budget Matters as Much as the Portfolio

A $1 million portfolio supporting $4,000 a month looks very different if the retiree owns a home outright than if the household still carries a large mortgage.

Housing, health care, insurance, taxes, transportation, travel, family assistance, and major home repairs can create uneven spending. Retirement also tends to have expenses that arrive in bursts rather than neat monthly installments. A roof does not politely ask for one-twelfth of its cost every month.

That makes a cash reserve and spending flexibility worth considering in the broader plan. A retiree who can reduce discretionary spending during a prolonged market decline may put less pressure on investments than someone committed to the same withdrawal regardless of market conditions. Vanguard's recent retirement-income research specifically discusses flexible spending as a way to respond to changing portfolio conditions.

A Million Dollars Is a Starting Point, Not a Retirement Expiration Date

At a flat $4,000 monthly withdrawal with no investment growth, $1 million lasts about 20 years and 10 months. That simple calculation reaches roughly age 86 for someone who starts withdrawals at 65.

Investment returns could extend that timeline, while inflation-adjusted withdrawals, taxes, poor market returns, high fees, or unusually large expenses could shorten it. There is no single expiration date attached to a $1 million retirement account.

Would you feel comfortable withdrawing $4,000 a month from a $1 million portfolio at 65, or would you want a larger cushion?