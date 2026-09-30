The IRS October 15 Deadline Is Getting Close-7 Things Extension Filers Should Do Now

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) An IRS tax extension gives eligible taxpayers until October 15, 2026, to file their federal return, but it does not extend the deadline for paying taxes owed – Shutterstock

The IRS October 15 deadline for 2025 federal tax returns is getting close. For taxpayers who requested an extension, this is the point where waiting can turn a manageable filing into a frantic scramble.

An extension bought extra time to file, not extra time to pay. That distinction matters, especially for anyone who still has an unpaid balance from April. With the deadline approaching, a quick review can uncover missing documents, forgotten payments, or tax forms that never made it into the folder.

1. Pull Together Every Tax Document

Start with the paperwork before opening the tax software. Look for W-2s, 1099s, brokerage statements, retirement documents, mortgage interest statements, charitable contribution records, and anything else tied to 2025 income or deductions.

The IRS also recommends gathering and reviewing tax documents before filing because complete records can help reduce errors and processing delays. Taxpayers can use an IRS Individual Online Account to access certain tax information and transcripts.

This step can catch an especially annoying problem: a form that arrived months ago but disappeared into a drawer, inbox, or pile of mail. Filing based on incomplete paperwork can create more work later.

2. Check Whether the April Payment Actually Happened

An extension does not erase an April tax bill. The IRS required most calendar-year taxpayers to pay taxes due by April 15, even if they received an extension to file until October 15.

Before the return calculates a balance, check bank records and IRS account information for payments already made. Include estimated tax payments and any amount paid with the extension request. Forgetting a payment can make a tax bill look larger than it actually is.

If money remains due, paying as much as possible can limit additional interest and penalties. The IRS also offers payment options for taxpayers who cannot pay the entire balance.

3. Revisit the Parts of Life that Changed

Tax returns can change because life changed. A move, marriage, divorce, new child, retirement, job change, home purchase, investment sale, or side business can affect the information that belongs on the return.

That makes the extension period more than a pause button. It gives filers time to ask whether the tax return still reflects what actually happened during 2025.

Do not assume the information from an earlier draft remains correct. If income changed, a form arrived late, or a transaction received a corrected tax document, the return needs to reflect the updated information.

4. Look Closely at Credits and Deductions

A rushed return can overlook tax benefits just as easily as it can overlook income. The IRS notes that Free File's guided software can help eligible taxpayers determine whether they qualify for certain credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit. That does not mean every taxpayer qualifies for every credit. Eligibility depends on the specific facts of the return, and some deductions require supporting records.

This is also a good reason to review rather than simply hit“submit” on an old draft. The goal should not be finding a magical deduction. It should be making sure legitimate items do not disappear because the filing process became a race against the calendar.

5. Decide How The Return Will Get Filed

There is still time to file electronically, and the IRS encourages extension filers to avoid waiting until October 15. IRS Free File remains available through October 15, 2026. Taxpayers with 2025 adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less may qualify for guided Free File software.

Taxpayers above that income threshold can use Free File Fillable Forms if they feel comfortable preparing their own return. Eligible military taxpayers also have access to MilTax.

Choosing the filing method now removes one more decision from the final week. It also leaves room to solve a software, document, or account-access problem before the deadline.

6. Do Not Forget the State Return

Federal and state tax deadlines can overlap, but they do not always operate under identical rules. A federal extension does not automatically answer every question about a state return.

Check the state revenue agency's rules for the state where the return belongs. The filing deadline, payment requirements, extension process, and available options can differ.

That check matters even if the federal return looks finished. A taxpayer can have a federal filing ready to go while a separate state obligation still needs attention.

7. Give the Finished Return One Final Inspection

Before submitting, slow down for the least glamorous part of the process: reviewing the return. Check names, Social Security numbers, bank information, income figures, withholding, estimated payments, and major deductions or credits.

The IRS says taxpayers can file electronically through October 15 if they timely requested an extension. For 2026, the IRS lists October 15 as the final transmission date for returns filed on extension from Form 4868.

Do not wait until the final evening to discover that a document will not upload or a tax account password has vanished into the digital abyss. A few days of breathing room can make a surprisingly large difference.

October Is for Filing, Not Starting From Scratch

The smartest use of an extension is not to treat October 15 like a brand-new tax deadline. The deadline provides additional filing time, but unresolved tax payments, missing documents, and unanswered questions can still create problems.

October 15 may still look comfortably distant. It is not. The return does not need to be filed today, but it should be moving toward the finish line.

What part of filing an extended tax return tends to take the most time or cause the biggest headaches?