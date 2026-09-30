Telangana CM Accuses KCR Family Of Amassing Massive Wealth

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused former Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family members of amassing massive wealth while holding key positions of power.

He claimed that KCR and his family cashed in on the Telangana movement to amass assets worth thousands of crores. They built farmhouses on hundreds of acres and are living a lavish life, he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting in the Sircilla constituency, represented by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), CM Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on him and his father, KCR.

On his maiden visit to Sircilla as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy held a roadshow. It was a big show of strength by the ruling Congress in the BRS stronghold.

CM Revanth Reddy took a broadside at KCR for encouraging his family members to ascend to top posts and enjoy power during the 10 years of BRS rule in the state.

The Chief Minister said KCR called KTR from America to give him the Sircilla MLA ticket in 2009.“From 2009 to 2026, people of Sircilla have elected KTR six times, but why have the suicides of weavers and workers in this region not stopped? Why has the migration of workers to the Gulf in search of a livelihood not stopped?” he asked.

He stated that KTR won the Sircilla seat by a margin of just 172 votes in the 2009 elections and exploited his power to amass assets worth a staggering one lakh crore rupees.

Revanth Reddy asked people if the KCR family extended any help to them all these years.

Revanth Reddy appealed to people to wipe out BRS from Sircilla and promised that the Congress candidate winning from here in the next elections will be made a minister.

He assured the people that he will personally take up the responsibility of bringing about change in their lives.

“BRS, KCR, and KTR will be the past in the state politics and the Congress will remain in power till 2034,” he said

He demanded that KTR release a white paper on the property owned by him and his family members, including KCR, Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.

“KTR built a farmhouse in Janwada; his sister Kavitha's farmhouse is located in Shankarpally; Harish Rao's farmhouse is in Moinabad, and KCR's farmhouse is in Erravalli. Where did all of these come from? Where did KTR acquire properties like Deccan Serai, 'At Home' service apartments, and hotels with nearly 400 rooms in the vicinity of Hitech City? Does KTR have the guts to answer questions regarding these?” he asked.

The Chief Minister said he would also disclose the properties owned by KTR in America and Singapore.

CM Revanth Reddy slammed KCR for skipping the Assembly session and alleged that he was not ready to address the Dalit Speaker as 'Sir'

He asked KCR why he did not even condemn the derogatory remarks made against the Dalit Speaker recently. The arrogance of KCR was visible when his farmhouse was cleaned with turmeric water after the Dalits staged a dharna, he said.