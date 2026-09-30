Is $20 A Week Too Much Allowance? Here's What Parents Are Really Paying By Age

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) A $20 weekly allowance adds up to $1,040 a year, but current data show the appropriate amount varies widely by age. Parents can get more value from allowance by pairing it with clear expectations about spending and saving. (Pexels).

Parents trying to decide how much allowance to give their kids can quickly discover there is no universally accepted number. Is $5 enough for an elementary schooler, and does $20 a week become excessive for a teenager? Current data show that a weekly allowance can vary dramatically depending on a child's age, responsibilities, and even which families are surveyed. Before automatically matching what another parent pays, it helps to understand what today's numbers actually mean for your household.

What Parents Are Actually Paying

One of the newest detailed age breakdowns comes from Greenlight, which reported that children and teens ages 5 to 19 using its platform received an average weekly allowance of $13.15 in 2025. The averages ranged from $6.18 for 5-year-olds to $8.53 for 10-year-olds, $11.59 for 13-year-olds and $21.47 for 17-year-olds. That makes $20 a week considerably higher than Greenlight's average for a younger child but close to what older teens received. Another ongoing Kids' Money allowance survey reports an average of $10.15 per week among respondents, with 70% of allowance recipients required to do chores. The takeaway is that age matters, but what children are expected to do with their money matters just as much.

Why One Average Can Be Misleading

Here is the surprising part: another major survey produced a dramatically higher figure than Greenlight's data. A 2025 Wells Fargo/Ipsos survey of 1,587 U.S. parents found that 71% of parents with children ages 5 to 17 gave an allowance, averaging $37 per week. That does not mean parents should immediately increase a $10 weekly allowance to $37, because the surveys use different populations and methodologies. Wells Fargo surveyed parents, while Greenlight calculated averages among families using its platform, making an apples-to-apples comparison inappropriate. For parents, the enormous gap is an important reminder that an average allowance is a reference point rather than a recommended rate.

The Real Cost Of Paying $20 A Week

A $20 weekly allowance may sound modest until parents calculate the annual expense: paid every week, it totals $1,040 per child. A family with two children receiving that amount would spend $2,080 annually, which could compete with other priorities such as activities, family entertainment or savings. Parents should therefore decide what the money is supposed to cover before choosing the amount, because $20 for snacks, entertainment and occasional purchases is different from $20 in unrestricted spending money. One practical approach is to make part of the allowance available for spending while encouraging the child to save another portion toward a specific goal. The amount should fit the household budget comfortably; parents do not need to strain their own finances simply to match another family's weekly allowance.

Allowance Works Better With A Purpose

Giving children money alone does not guarantee that they will become skilled money managers, and the conversations surrounding that money appear important. The Wells Fargo survey found that 85% of parents believed allowances help children learn about spending, yet 65% found it difficult to stand back and allow their children to make money mistakes. Earlier T. Rowe Price research similarly found associations between receiving an allowance and children reporting greater knowledge of personal-finance management, although those survey results should not be interpreted as proof that allowance alone caused better financial skills. More recently, a 2026 study published through Cambridge University Press found associations between childhood allowance experiences and later financial attitudes and behaviors, while also stressing that the study did not establish causality. Instead of focusing exclusively on the dollar amount, parents can use payday to discuss saving goals, spending choices and what happens when the money runs out before the next payment.

Questions To Ask Before Setting An Allowance

Start by asking what purchases your child will become responsible for, because taking over expenses can justify a higher allowance without giving them more discretionary money. Next, decide whether routine family responsibilities such as making the bed are unpaid expectations while optional jobs such as washing the car can generate extra cash. Parents can also establish a savings target, such as putting $4 of a $20 weekly allowance toward a larger purchase, leaving $16 for spending or additional saving. Review the arrangement as the child gets older instead of automatically increasing the amount every birthday, especially when household finances are tight. Most importantly, avoid repeatedly replacing money a child spends too quickly, because experiencing a small, manageable shortage can make budgeting feel real.

The Best Allowance Is The One With A Job

So, is $20 a week too much allowance? Greenlight's age-by-age figures suggest it is well above the 2025 average for younger children but roughly in line with what older teenagers on its platform were receiving. Still, a successful weekly allowance is less about matching an internet average and more about giving a child an age-appropriate amount they can actually learn to manage. Parents should set clear expectations, keep payments affordable and periodically adjust both the amount and the expenses their child is expected to handle.

Would you give your child $20 every week, or does more than $1,000 a year sound excessive for an allowance? Share what you pay, your child's age and whether they have to earn it in the comments.