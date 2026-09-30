Torchready Launches Free Platform For Sharing CNC Plasma, Laser, And Waterjet Design Files

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> New community gives makers and fabricators free access to downloadable DXF and STEP files with no registration required.

September 28, 2026 - TorchReady has launched as a free online platform where designers can share fabrication-ready DXF and STEP files with makers, hobbyists, and professional fabricators.

The site is intended to make useful fabrication designs easier to find, download, and build. Files shared on TorchReady can be used with CNC plasma tables, laser cutters, waterjet machines, and other compatible fabrication equipment. Users can also download files and submit them to online manufacturing services such as SendCutSend or OSH Cut.

TorchReady is free to use, and visitors do not need to create an account to browse or download files. Registration is only required for users who want to upload and share their own designs.

“Useful fabrication files are often spread across forums, social media groups, and individual websites,” said the creator of TorchReady.“The goal is to give designers a simple place to share their work and give fabricators an easy way to find files they can actually use.”

The platform supports DXF files commonly used for 2D cutting and STEP files used for 3D CAD models. This allows contributors to share files suitable for a wide variety of projects, including automotive fabrication, off-road parts, brackets, tools, shop equipment, signs, artwork, furniture, and custom components.

TorchReady is focused on free community sharing rather than paid downloads or subscriptions.

Key features include:

Free DXF and STEP file downloads No registration required to download Free accounts for contributors Files suitable for CNC plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting Designs that can be fabricated at home or sent to online cutting services A community-driven library of fabrication projects

TorchReady is designed to become a growing resource for people who create, share, and build custom fabricated parts.

To browse available files or share a design, visit TorchReady.

TorchReady is a free online community for sharing fabrication-ready DXF and STEP design files. The platform helps designers share their work and gives makers and fabricators an easy way to discover and download files for CNC plasma, laser, waterjet, and other fabrication processes.

Website: TorchReady