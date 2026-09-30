New Fisher House Opens Its Doors To Veteran Families In Montrose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new home at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital will keep Veteran families close during medical care, at no cost to them.

Montrose, New York, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fisher House was dedicated today at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System in Montrose, New York, by Medical Center Director Dawn M. Schaal and Fisher House President David Coker. Dr. Mark Koeniger Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs, shared remarks about the impact the Fisher House will have for Veterans and their families.

“This new Fisher House reflects our commitment to caring not only for Veterans, but also for the families who are there for them during some of the most important times in their journey,” said Ryan Lilly, VISN 1 Network Director for the Department of Veterans Affairs.“We are especially proud that the Montrose Fisher House will support families of Veterans receiving inpatient mental health care and residential rehabilitation treatment, providing a welcoming place to stay while their loved ones focus on recovery.”

The new Montrose Fisher House is the fourth in New York, joining one in Albany and two in the Bronx. Located near West Point, the home strengthens a proud tradition of service while ensuring more Veterans and their families have a place to stay together during medical care.

"The opening of the Fisher House at VA Hudson Valley is a testament to our commitment to supporting Veterans and their families," said Schaal. "This new home will provide comfort and care when it matters most, ensuring loved ones can be close during their time of need."

The 11,400-square-foot Fisher House located at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital will give Veteran families a welcoming place to call home while a loved one receives medical care. With lodging provided at no cost, families can focus on what matters most: being together. At full occupancy, the home could save families a combined $700,000 in lodging expenses each year.

“Community support is an important part of every Fisher House,” said Coker.“The Hudson Valley has a proud connection to military service, and now families coming to Montrose for care will have a welcoming place to stay together, find comfort, and feel the support of that community.”

The new Montrose Fisher House includes 12 wheelchair-accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, comfortable shared living, dining, and family rooms, a laundry room, and a patio where families can relax and connect. Fisher House Foundation built and gifted the home to the VA as part of its longstanding public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

This Fisher House is part of a network of 101 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. Construction is underway on a replacement house in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a new house in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. New houses are being designed in Madison, Wisconsin, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: Lilly Endowment, Delta Air Lines, Fisher House Michigan, Men's Wearhouse, Enterprise Mobility Foundation, The Reiser Family Foundation, Sippy Poo Barbecue, Vehicles for Veterans, VFW David Potts Jr. Post 1156, 1LT Dennis W. Zilinski II (U.S. Army), and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

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About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of more than 101 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $690 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

About the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System is a Joint Commission-accredited, complexity level 3 facility dedicated to serving Veterans across six counties and more than 3,500 square miles in New York's Hudson Valley region. The system encompasses two main campuses-FDR Montrose in Westchester County and Castle Point in Dutchess County-along with a network of outpatient clinics located in Monticello (Sullivan County), Port Jervis and Goshen (Orange County), New City (Rockland County), Pine Plains and Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County), and Carmel (Putnam County). VA Hudson Valley provides a comprehensive continuum of care, including outpatient, inpatient, and residential services. Both main campuses also feature Community Living Centers.

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Supporters, VA staff, and Fisher House Foundation staff participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest Fisher House located in Montrose, New York.

CONTACT: Michelle Horn Fisher House Foundation 240-599-2478...