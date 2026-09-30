Avahi Extends Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS Into A Third Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal expands solution development, technical collaboration, and go-to-market support for production AI and cloud modernization

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in AI and cloud transformation, today announced that it has renewed its strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS, extending the companies' collaboration into a third agreement year.







Jack Singh, CEO at Avahi

The renewed SCA expands Avahi's solution development, technical enablement, go-to-market support, and strategic investment on AWS. Avahi plans to use the expanded collaboration to help organizations deploy secure AI systems, modernize applications and infrastructure, and access applicable AWS funding programs for eligible projects.

Avahi first signed an SCA with AWS in December 2024 and renewed the agreement early in August 2025. The company enters its third agreement year after CRN ranked Avahi No. 13 on its 2026 Fast Growth 150, based on a 174.4% two-year growth rate. Since its founding in 2022, Avahi has also expanded its team 25-fold without outside capital.

“Extending the SCA into a third year gives us more capacity to help customers turn AI and cloud priorities into systems their teams can use and operate,” said Jack Singh, Founder and CEO of Avahi.“Our senior engineers build inside the customer's AWS environment and stay accountable from architecture through deployment. The renewed agreement strengthens the investment, technical collaboration, and go-to-market support behind that model.”

Avahi's AWS validations span AI, Migration and Modernization, DevOps, Healthcare, and Small and Medium Business. Its teams support customers across architecture, application development, cloud migration, deployment, and ongoing operations.

Recent engagements demonstrate the range of outcomes behind that work. Avahi migrated GE HealthCare's Genie enterprise AI platform from Azure OpenAI to Amazon Bedrock with no service interruption, automated model-parity validation, and a new work-management agent deployed before the migration was complete. For Momentum Financial Services Group, Avahi migrated 91 virtual machines and 1,016 databases to AWS, with a projected 20% to 25% reduction in compute costs through reserved instance optimization. For myRiva, a corporate travel marketplace, Avahi built the AWS environment and deployed an Amazon Bedrock engine running Anthropic Claude that automated code review and connected QA to the company's Confluence documentation, producing a 40% to 50% development efficiency gain.

“We are realizing about a 40 to 50% efficiency gain in our development. For a company like myRiva, it's like adding members to our team, and that's just the start of the journey,” said Tim Krueger, Chief Technology Officer of myRiva.

"Organizations adopting AI and modernizing on AWS need Partners who can take them from proof of concept to production and stay accountable for what they ship," said Jeff Grimes, Sr. Manager, AMER ISV Startups at AWS. "That's the kind of engagement model Avahi brings to its customers, helping them get to results faster, reduce risk during migrations, and build systems their own teams can operate long term."

During the next agreement year, Avahi plans to expand its reusable AI delivery frameworks, support more migrations from other cloud and AI platforms to AWS, and bring more eligible customers into applicable AWS-funded programs. The company will also continue investing in the engineering and managed services capabilities required to support systems through deployment and ongoing operation.



About Avahi



Avahi is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner delivering advanced cloud and AI solutions. Holding Competencies in AI Services, Migration and Modernization, Managed Services, Healthcare, SMB, and DevOps, Avahi combines technical depth with a customer-centric delivery model to help organizations across industries plan, build, migrate, operate, and optimize on AWS. Known for its speed, proactive operational model, and measurable results, Avahi helps small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise teams scale faster, reduce costs, and modernize securely. From data engineering and AI copilots to 24×7 managed operations, Avahi ships work that runs in production.

Press Inquiries

For media inquiries, please contact:

Thais Rebequi

PR Specialist

thais.rebequi [at] avahi.ai

