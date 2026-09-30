MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has been selected by the University of British Columbia (UBC), one of Canada's leading research universities, to power WiFi across its campus under a three-year agreement, delivered alongside Cisco.







Purple partners with the University of British Columbia to power campus connectivity

The partnership gives students, staff and visitors a fast, secure and seamless way to get online across a large and busy campus community, and gives the university a clearer understanding of how its spaces are used.

Delivered in close collaboration with Cisco, the deal is a strong example of what the partnership can achieve, with the two teams working together to move the project forward quickly and deliver exactly what UBC needed. It also marks a flagship higher-education win for Purple in North America.

Michael Bainum, Senior Sales Director, North America at Purple, said:

"The University of British Columbia is one of Canada's leading research universities, so it's a fantastic institution to be working with. Delivering it alongside Cisco meant we could move quickly and give the UBC team exactly what they needed - a great example of what the partnership can do."

Ready to talk WiFi we'll take it from there, contact Purple here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

Press Inquiries

The Purple Press Team

press [at] purple.ai

