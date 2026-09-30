First Merchants Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNCIE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq: FRME) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: ( )

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page ().

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619



SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation

