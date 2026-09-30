Adams Pool Solutions Completes Commercial Pool Renovation At Historic Hayward Plunge In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASANTON, CA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLEASANTON, CA - September 30, 2026 -

Adams Pool Solutions has completed the resurfacing of both pools and the rebuilt deck at the Hayward Plunge, the 1936 indoor public pool located in Memorial Park on Mission Boulevard in Hayward, California. The Plunge, one of the oldest indoor public pools in the Bay Area, belongs to the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, which lists the facility as a historical building and as ADA accessible.

The Hayward Plunge closed in the fall of 2025 for a $5 million renovation of the whole facility, a project that extends well beyond the pool work. When the facility shut down, lap swim, lessons and aqua fitness moved to the Arroyo Swim Center on November 3, 2025. The district published a closure window of fall 2025 through fall 2026, with construction slated to wrap in October 2026. The district scope includes parking lot ADA access, electrical repairs, water pipe replacement, interior painting and revisions to the diving boards and swim lanes.

The Adams Pool Solutions commercial pool renovation scope covered the two pool shells and the surrounding deck. Submittals went in on October 8, 2025. The main pool runs 109 feet by 58 feet 8 inches, and the children's pool beside it measures 46 feet by 30 feet 5 inches, stepping from a foot of water down to two and a half feet. Both pools were stripped and resurfaced, and the deck around them was rebuilt from the concrete up. Adams Pool Solutions works with park districts, schools, cities and hospitality properties across the Bay Area, the Central Valley and Las Vegas.

The finish is Pebble Tec Commercial White Quartz, applied across 52 custom batches, each matched to the last. Before the work began, the shell was stained and carried a history of patch repairs. On the deck, the existing waterproofing membrane and coating came off entirely. Where the concrete had spalled, the rebar behind it had corroded. The engineer's repair specification called for saw-cutting the damaged concrete back, chipping down behind the corroded steel, and splicing in new steel where a bar had lost more than 5 percent of its cross-section. One section of deck was removed and replaced with a new concrete topping slab poured over galvanized metal decking, carried on the original concrete framing.

The deck received a new waterproofing system: an epoxy vapor barrier on the prepared concrete and a PMMA traffic coating over it, turned up 8 inches onto the wall bases and 6 inches up the grab rails. The deck slopes at 2 percent or less in every direction.

"Restoring a pool that has served swimmers since 1936 asks for patience and precision," said Ray Langford, Chief Marketing Officer of Adams Pool Solutions. "Matching 52 custom batches of finish and rebuilding a deck from the concrete up is careful, methodical work, and the team took real pride in getting it right."

Adams Pool Solutions documented the work in a video titled "Restoring History: The Hayward Plunge Commercial Pool Renovation," available on the company's YouTube channel, alongside a case study with the project specification published on adamspools.com. Other public pool projects completed by the company include Monterey Sports Park, the College of Marin Miwok Aquatic Center and Pacific Union College.

"Public aquatic facilities carry decades of community history, and that is a responsibility the crews take seriously on every commercial project," Langford said.

Adams Pool Solutions has been finishing pools since 1953, building commercial swimming pools for hotels, municipalities and educational institutions and renovating both residential and commercial pools. The company is located at Adams Pool Solutions, 3675 Old Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, California 94588, (925) 828-3100, adamspools.com.

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For more information about Adams Pool Solutions, contact the company here:

Adams Pool Solutions

Ray Langford

(925) 828-3100

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3675 Old Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94588

CONTACT: Ray Langford