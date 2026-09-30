Ascension's 2026 Ministry In Action Report Highlights Progress In Expanding Access, Improving Outcomes, And Serving Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ascension, one of the nation's largest non-profit and faith-based health systems, today released its 2026 Ministry in Action Report, highlighting how the organization is putting its Mission into action by caring for all.

St. Loius, MO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, one of the nation's largest non-profit and faith-based health systems, today released its 2026 Ministry in Action Report, highlighting how the organization is putting its Mission into action by caring for all.

The report outlines the work taking place across Ascension's hospitals, clinics, community programs, and partnerships focused on addressing some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare, including medication affordability, primary care access, maternal health disparities, and social barriers to care.

“Millions of people trust us with their care, and we consider it a privilege to be there for them when and where they need us,” said Eduardo Conrado, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension.“The phenomenal work highlighted in this report shows how our caregivers and teams are caring for all, expanding access, and leading with excellence. We are continuing to find new ways to deliver the right care in the right setting, support our communities, and make healthcare work better for the people we serve.”

The report captures a pivotal year for Ascension and its patients. The organization finalized its acquisition of AMSURG, welcomed Eduardo Conrado as President and CEO, opened and expanded care sites in strategically determined locations to meet local needs, and piloted new care models informed by data and healthcare innovation.

The impact of this work is reflected in the people reached and communities served. Notable data from the report includes:



5.4M+ social determinants of health screenings completed since 2020, including more than 1.9 million screenings in FY26, helping care teams identify needs beyond medical care and connect people with resources that can support their health.

19.1K+ free services delivered through Medical Mission at Home with more than 4.2K guests receiving care and other services across 17 events in 11 states, supported by more than 4K volunteers.

73.8K people served through Community Health Ministries across 23 clinics and five mobile medical units, with more than 176.4K primary care visits providing care and services shaped around local community needs.

1.4M prescriptions dispensed through Dispensary of Hope, providing access to medications for people in need.

424K+ virtual visits conducted in FY26 as more than 700 practices shifted to a secure, EHR-embedded virtual care platform, expanding access to care across Ascension.

517K+ people served with recommended colorectal and breast cancer screenings between FY24 and FY26, including more than 179K patients living in high-need communities, through strategies identified by Ascension's clinical priority goals. 2.4K active research studies, including 593 active registered clinical trials, advancing research that can help improve care and outcomes for patients and communities.

Together, these efforts reflect Ascension's commitment to caring for the whole person and strengthening the health of the communities it serves.

To read the full report, visit.

About Ascension

Ascension is one of the nation's leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to those most in need. In FY26, Ascension provided $1.1 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs along with $1.5 billion of unreimbursed care for Medicare patients. Across 36 states and the District of Columbia, Ascension's network encompasses approximately 98,000 associates, 27,000 aligned providers, 91 wholly owned or consolidated hospitals, and ownership interests in 27 additional hospitals through partnerships. Ascension also operates more than 300 ambulatory surgery centers with AMSURG, 22 senior living facilities, and a variety of other care sites offering a range of healthcare services.

CONTACT: Mac Walker Ascension...