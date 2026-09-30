C-Town Studios Announces Worldwide Release Of Whitey Moon's 'Whitey On The Moon' Music Video

Whitey Moon

Hip-hop character Whitey Moon makes his official multi-platform debut with distribution by Symphonic to Apple Music, TIDAL and Vevo/YouTube

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C-Town Studios LLC today announced the upcoming worldwide digital release of“Whitey on the Moon,” the debut music video from fictional hip-hop artist and entertainment character Whitey Moon. The release is being distributed by Symphonic for availability across major digital platforms, including Apple Music, TIDAL and Vevo/YouTube.With his unmistakable crescent-moon appearance, signature dark sunglasses and hip-hop swagger, Whitey Moon is being introduced as more than a recording artist. C-Town Studios is developing the character as a multimedia entertainment property combining music, comedy, social commentary, visual storytelling and contemporary culture.The release launches under the campaign:WHITEY MOON: FROM THE MOON TO THE MAINSTREAM“Whitey on the Moon” introduces audiences to a character who observes life on Earth from an entirely different perspective. Through hip-hop and entertainment, Whitey Moon explores the contrast between extraordinary technological progress, and the everyday challenges people continue to experience on Earth.“Whitey Moon gives us the opportunity to build something that goes beyond a traditional music release,” said Orville. C. Lynch, Jr. AKA Dee Jay O.C., CEO, C-Town Studios LLC.“He is a character, an artist and a cultural commentator. 'Whitey on the Moon' is the introduction to that universe. Our goal is to use music and entertainment to make people laugh, think and talk.”Hip-Hop With a Different PerspectiveWhitey Moon's persona revolves around a simple premise: sometimes you have to get far away from Earth to understand what is happening on it.The character combines the larger-than-life imagery of hip-hop celebrity culture with humor and commentary about technology, artificial intelligence, money, jobs, inequality, popular culture and society's changing priorities.Whitey Moon's signature philosophy captures that perspective:“The View Hits Different From Up Here.”The Whitey on the Moon video serves as the first major introduction to the character and the foundation for a larger creative strategy being developed by C-Town Studios.Building the Whitey Moon UniverseFollowing the release, C-Town Studios plans to expand Whitey Moon through additional original music, music videos, short-form social content, merchandise and entertainment projects.The studio's longer-term vision includes opportunities for animation, podcasts, live appearances, artist collaborations, branded entertainment, licensing, film and television development.Future concepts under development include additional Whitey Moon music and content centered around the character's unique observations of life on Earth.“Everybody wants to be a star. Whitey already is one,” the C-Town Studios spokesperson added.“Now he's coming down to Earth.”Global Digital ReleaseThrough the planned Symphonic distribution campaign, Whitey on the Moon will be positioned for audiences across major digital music and video destinations, including:Apple Music | TIDAL | Vevo/YouTubeThe campaign will be supported by social-media video clips, promotional artwork, creator outreach, entertainment publicity and the continuing development of Whitey Moon's online personality.Fans will also be introduced to“Whitey's View From the Moon,” a proposed social-content series featuring Whitey Moon's humorous perspective on music, entertainment, technology and contemporary culture.The campaign will use the hashtags #WhiteyMoon, #WhiteyOnTheMoon, #FromTheMoonToTheMainstream and #TheViewHitsDifferent.About Whitey MoonWhitey Moon is a fictional hip-hop artist, entertainment character and cultural commentator developed as a multimedia entertainment property. Recognizable by his crescent-moon appearance, sunglasses and hip-hop-inspired personality, Whitey combines music, humor and visual storytelling with observations about contemporary life.His mission is captured in three words:Music. Culture. Conversation.Whitey on the Moon represents the beginning of the Whitey Moon entertainment universe.About C-Town Studios LLCC-Town Studios LLC is an entertainment and media company focused on developing original music, digital content, characters and multimedia intellectual property. Through music, video, social media and emerging entertainment formats, C-Town Studios seeks to develop distinctive entertainment brands capable of reaching audiences across multiple platforms.MEDIA & BUSINESS INQUIRIESC-Town Studios LLCWhitey Moon Media RelationsColumbus, OhioEmail:...Phone:1-866-984-7882Website:Watch: Whitey Moon –“Whitey on the Moon” (Official Music Video)Available via: Apple Music. TIDAL. Vevo/YouTubeVevo/YouTube:TIDAL:Apple:Vimeo:WHITEY MOONTMFROM THE MOON TO THE MAINSTREAM“The View Hits Different From Up Here.”SOURCE: C-Town Studios LLC

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“Whitey on the Moon” (Official Music Video)

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C-Town Studios Announces Worldwide Release of Whitey Moon's 'Whitey on the Moon' Music Video News Provided By Career Town Network Inc September 30, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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