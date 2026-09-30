Acelerex And EQMS Form Alliance For Energy Engineering And Grid Software

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alliance pairs EQMS engineers with Acelerex software and Victoria AI for engineering teams

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acelerex and EQMS Consulting Limited have formed an alliance to combine engineering and project delivery services with grid analytics, automation and AI engineering team automation tools for renewable energy, energy storage and microgrid projects.

Building on their previous work together, EQMS will lead opportunities in Africa, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, while Acelerex will lead opportunities in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Combining EQMS's multi-discipline engineering teams and regional experience with Acelerex's software and automation allows us to do more for our clients,” said Kazi Farhed Iqubal, Managing Director of EQMS Consulting Limited.“Together, we aim to help customers advance projects from feasibility through implementation and during operations.”

The alliance brings together EQMS's 200 engineers with Acelerex's REXTM platform for Grid Analytics, Automation, and Data Services. Areas of collaboration include feasibility studies, engineering designs, foundation designs, specifications, procurement, construction oversight and project management, alongside grid studies, regulatory and contracting advisory, and environmental and social assessments.

The combined offer extends to integration, commissioning and operational support, including SCADA, EMS, PPC, DAS and remote monitoring for utilities, developers and industrial customers.

Acelerex has developed Victoria Engineering Team AI designed to reproduce engineering artifacts and provide quality control, helping engineering teams scale their productivity and output to fulfill customer orders.

“Our goal is to deliver value at competitive prices with software and services,” said Dr. Randell Johnson, CEO and Founder of Acelerex.“By combining Victoria Engineering Team AI and the REXTM platform with EQMS's engineering services and capacity, we offer comprehensive solutions to clients at scale.”

About EQMS Consulting Limited

EQMS Consulting Limited is an international engineering and multidisciplinary consulting firm with a network of country offices across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. EQMS provides engineering, environmental and social assessment, sustainability, and advisory services for power, renewable energy, infrastructure, and development projects.

About Acelerex

Acelerex is an international power systems software and services company with locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Santiago, Chile; Istanbul, Türkiye; Gujarat, India, and Hong Kong, China. Acelerex develops grid analytics, automation and AI engineering software and provides specialized engineering, integration and advisory services for power systems. .

Inquiries

Acelerex, Inc.

+1 650-753-1025

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Acelerex and EQMS Form Alliance for Energy Engineering and Grid Software News Provided By Acelerex September 30, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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