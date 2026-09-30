Good Fortune, Real Impact: Spring Dell's 33Rd Annual Auction Set For November 20

Enjoy a delicious dinner in a space of community and togetherness.

Local Nonprofit Supporting Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Plans 33rd Annual Auction at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Hall

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spring Dell Center will host its 33rd Annual Auction on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Hall in Waldorf, Maryland.This year's theme,“Fortunate to Have You,” gathers the businesses, organizations, families and community members whose donations and support help Spring Dell assist adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to pursue greater independence, meaningful employment and full lives in the community.Spring Dell's largest annual fundraiser is expected to welcome approximately 400 guests. Attendees will experience opportunities to bid on a variety of gifts, baskets and experiences curated from Southern Maryland businesses while having a three-course dinner, music and raffles. Past auctions have featured vacation experiences, sporting event tickets, golf packages, dining experiences, artwork, furniture, gift cards, autographed memorabilia and more.Proceeds from the auction support Spring Dell programs including Employment Services, Career Bridges, Meaningful Day services and Community Living. These programs help people identify and pursue their own goals - whether that means finding a job, developing new skills, becoming more independent at home or strengthening connections within the community.Businesses and community members can support the auction through sponsorships, donated auction items or attendance. Sponsors receive recognition through the event program, event signage and Spring Dell's social media channels.Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at springdellcenter/annual-auction-2026. Auction items may be donated through November 6, 2026.To learn more about the auction, become a sponsor or donate an item, visit springdellcenter/annual-auction-2026 or contact Nora Jacques, Director of Marketing and Development, at 301-934-4561 or....About Spring DellSpring Dell is a Southern Maryland nonprofit based in La Plata that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in building independence, pursuing meaningful employment and living full lives in the community. Programs include Employment Services, Career Bridges, Meaningful Day services and Community Living. Spring Dell also operates Hooks & Hangers resale stores in La Plata and Charlotte Hall.Learn more at springdellcenter.

Nora Jacques

Spring Dell Center

+13014563940 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Good Fortune, Real Impact: Spring Dell's 33rd Annual Auction Set for November 20 News Provided By Spring Dell Center September 30, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.