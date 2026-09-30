Supersonic Completes Companywide Transition From Petro Outlet

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The completed transition brings SuperSonic POS, SuperSonic Pay and SuperSonic Cloud together under one unified retail technology brand.

- Mahdi Hussein, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperSonic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuperSonic today announced the completion of its companywide transition from Petro Outlet, consolidating its point-of-sale, payments and cloud back-office technology under the SuperSonic brand.

The milestone completes a multi-year evolution that began with Petro Outlet, a cloud-based back-office platform created for convenience stores and fuel retailers, and grew into a broader retail technology ecosystem spanning SuperSonic POS, SuperSonic Pay and SuperSonic Cloud.

SuperSonic traces its roots to 2017, when Petro Outlet launched to give independent retailers better tools for inventory management, reporting and operational visibility. As merchants asked for more capabilities, the platform expanded into point of sale, integrated payments, compliance, loss prevention, loyalty, multi-store management and other technologies designed to connect more of the retail operation.

“What started as a solution to the back-office problems we experienced as store operators became something much bigger,” said Mahdi Hussein, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperSonic.“The technology grew beyond the Petro Outlet name. Completing this transition gives us one brand that reflects the full platform we have built for retailers today.”

With the transition complete, SuperSonic's core technology now operates under three primary product names:

SuperSonic POS provides the company's point-of-sale environment and purpose-built retail hardware.

SuperSonic Pay provides integrated payment processing and payment capabilities within the SuperSonic ecosystem.

SuperSonic Cloud serves as the company's cloud-based back-office platform for inventory, reporting, store management and operational visibility.

SuperSonic's current platform is positioned as a unified POS, payments and cloud back-office system rather than a collection of disconnected products. The company's current product architecture brings those capabilities together alongside tools for inventory, reporting, loyalty, loss prevention, integrations and other retail workflows.

For existing Petro Outlet customers, the transition has already taken place. Existing accounts have been automatically migrated to SuperSonic, no new account is required, and customers now access their back-office environment through the SuperSonic customer portal. The former Petro Outlet back-office platform has evolved under the SuperSonic Cloud name.

The unified brand also reflects the company's expansion beyond Petro Outlet's original convenience and fuel-retail focus. SuperSonic now supports high-volume retail environments including convenience stores, fuel retailers, liquor stores, grocery and markets, QSR, smoke and vape shops, and other specialty retailers.

Although the name and scope of the technology have changed, the company says its original operating philosophy remains the same: build retail technology around the problems merchants encounter behind the counter.

“Petro Outlet was built because we knew firsthand what it was like to run a store with disconnected systems and limited visibility,” Hussein added.“SuperSonic carries that same operator perspective forward, but now across the point of sale, payments, cloud software and the rest of the business.”

SuperSonic's current platform includes modern retail hardware, cloud software, payments and AI-enabled tools intended to help independent retailers streamline operations, improve visibility and gain access to capabilities traditionally associated with larger retail organizations.

The completion of the Petro Outlet transition gives the company a single customer-facing identity across its technology portfolio while preserving the platform and accounts its existing customers already use.



About SuperSonic

SuperSonic is a unified POS, payments and cloud back-office platform built for high-volume and independent retailers. The SuperSonic ecosystem includes SuperSonic POS, SuperSonic Pay and SuperSonic Cloud, along with technology for inventory, reporting, loyalty, loss prevention, integrations and store operations.

SuperSonic traces its roots to Petro Outlet, a cloud-based back-office platform launched in 2017 for convenience stores and fuel retailers. Built from hands-on retail experience, the company has since expanded into a broader technology platform serving independent and multi-location retailers across the United States and Canada. SuperSonic is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Megan Tyrrell

SuperSonic POS

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SuperSonic Completes Companywide Transition from Petro Outlet News Provided By SuperSonic POS September 30, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.