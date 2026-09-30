Uttarakhand: Two Held For Man's Death After Alleged Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Sep 30 (IANS) Police have arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man following an alleged assault in the Khetalsanda Kham area of Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Sanjay and 33-year-old Subhash, both residents of Khetalsanda Kham, were arrested near the old railway crossing in the area based on information received from an informer. They were subsequently produced before a court, officials informed.

According to police, the incident took place on September 27 near a government water tap in Khetalsanda Kham. A young woman had allegedly gone to the tap to collect water when she was allegedly harassed. Her father, Rohit, reportedly objected to the incident, following which a dispute broke out.

Police further said that Sanjay, son of late Rambharose, and Subhash, also son of late Rambharose, assaulted Rohit during the altercation. Sanjay allegedly struck Rohit on the head with a wooden plank from a cot, leaving him seriously injured.

Family members initially took Rohit to different hospitals for treatment. However, he died on September 28 while being taken for further medical treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint, Khatima Police Station registered a case under Sections 103(1), 117(2), 3(5) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati directed police teams to ensure the early arrest of the accused. Teams conducted searches at possible locations and carried out other investigative measures before apprehending the two accused.

SSP Ajay Ganpati said both named accused had been arrested and produced before the court.“The investigation is underway. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected during the investigation,” the SSP said.

According to the police, further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the death and determine the role of the accused. The investigators are sure that more crucial details will come out after the probe ends.