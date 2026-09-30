US: California Expands Immigrant Protections

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed 21 measures designed to restrict some immigration-enforcement practices, increase oversight of detention centres and give residents greater ability to challenge alleged constitutional violations by federal officers.

The package places California in direct opposition to the Trump administration's intensified immigration crackdown.

The laws cover detention facilities, enforcement transparency, civil rights, state property, public records, family services and law-enforcement equipment.

“Trump has put his political interests above the health, safety and livelihood of American families,” Newsom said.

“California is taking action to strengthen transparency, accountability, and oversight around immigration enforcement in our state,” he said.

“This is about stepping up where the federal government has failed our communities. We will continue protecting our people, upholding the rule of law, and making clear that if the federal government operates in California, we will hold them accountable,” Newsom said.

One measure imposes a 25 per cent tax on private detention facilities. The revenue will fund immigration-related services.

The legislation also closes a provision that allowed some detention facilities to claim tax-exempt status.

Other measures expand health, safety and oversight requirements for civil detention centres. They provide greater public access to records showing what happens inside privately operated facilities.

The California attorney general must develop and report on a proposed plan to oversee private civil detention centres.

The package includes additional planning, zoning and public-consultation requirements for proposed detention facilities.

California also enacted what the governor's office described as a first-in-the-nation prohibition on shock gloves. The law places limits on wearable electroshock devices used by law-enforcement officers.

Another measure restricts the use of flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges, including during immigration operations.

Immigration officers found to have committed serious misconduct would be barred from subsequently becoming California peace officers or state employees.

The new laws also limit the use of state-owned facilities for immigration-enforcement staging, processing, detention or other operations.

Rental vehicles used by law-enforcement agencies for detention, arrest or transportation will generally be required to display temporary decals identifying the agency using them.

One of the most consequential provisions allows people to sue federal officials accused of violating their constitutional rights.

Another measure protects people travelling to or from courthouses for lawful activities from civil immigration arrest.

The legislation also seeks to prevent families from losing eligibility for California's CalWORKs assistance programme when federal immigration authorities detain a child or other household member in specified circumstances.

California acknowledged that it cannot determine federal immigration policy.

“California cannot dictate federal immigration policy,” the governor's office said.“But where federal immigration enforcement operates within California, the state can establish and enforce state-law requirements governing state property, state resources, detention facilities, public records, law-enforcement practices and access to state-administered programs.”

The package follows expanded federal immigration operations in Southern California and the deployment of National Guard personnel during enforcement-related protests.

California challenged the federalisation of its National Guard in court, arguing that the administration had exceeded its authority.

The latest measures could affect immigrant communities across California, including Indian professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and families living in technology centres such as the San Francisco Bay Area and metropolitan areas including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento.