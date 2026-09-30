NFR Steps Up Infrastructure Development, Passenger Amenities Across Northeast

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has stepped up efforts to strengthen railway infrastructure, improve passenger amenities and enhance operational efficiency across the Northeastern region, officials said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that senior railway officials were regularly inspecting various facilities and ongoing development works to monitor progress, identify areas requiring attention and ensure that railway infrastructure and passenger amenities are maintained to the desired standards.

He said that NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspected Sairang Railway Station in Mizoram as part of his review of railway infrastructure and passenger facilities in the region. He was accompanied by senior officials of Headquarters and Lumding Division.

During the inspection, the General Manager reviewed the overall functioning and development of Sairang Railway Station, with particular emphasis on passenger amenities, operational efficiency, safety arrangements and station infrastructure. He inspected various passenger facilities and reviewed the arrangements being made for the convenience and smooth movement of passengers.

The concerned officers briefed the General Manager on the existing facilities, operational aspects and ongoing or proposed development works at the station.

Shrivastava directed the concerned officials to maintain high standards of cleanliness and passenger convenience and to ensure that the available facilities are properly maintained. The General Manager reviewed the operational preparedness of the station and stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of reliability and service quality.

As part of the inspection programme, the General Manager also conducted a window-trailing inspection from Sairang to Bairabi along southern Assam.

During the inspection, he reviewed the condition of the track and railway infrastructure, progress of electrification works, newly commissioned facilities and other ongoing developmental works along the section. The inspection also provided an opportunity to assess the scope for further improvement of passenger amenities and station infrastructure in accordance with the growing importance of Sairang as an important railway station serving Mizoram.

The General Manager advised the officers to focus on providing a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for passengers while ensuring effective utilisation and upkeep of railway assets. On September 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang New Railway Line, placing Aizawl on India's railway map for the first time.