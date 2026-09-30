Rosctl Scheme For Apparel, Made-Ups Exports Extended Till Dec 2026

The Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday extended the RoSCTL Scheme for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups for a further period of three months, from 1 October to 31 December 2026, at the existing rates and under the prevailing guidelines.

About the RoSCTL Scheme

Operational since 7 March 2019, the Scheme provides remission of eligible embedded State and Central taxes and levies that are not refunded through other mechanisms. Anchored in the principle of zero-rating of exports, it seeks to ensure that such domestic tax incidences do not burden exported products, thereby strengthening the global competitiveness of India's apparel and made-ups sector.

Impact and Beneficiaries

During 2025–26, the Scheme benefited more than 15,400 exporters across over 444 districts, with the beneficiary base comprising predominantly MSMEs. Its wide geographical reach underscores the Scheme's role in supporting a dispersed manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the participation of small and medium exporters in global markets.

Ensuring Policy Continuity

The extension will ensure policy continuity and predictability for exporters, while sustaining the competitiveness of India's labour-intensive and value-added apparel and made-ups sector in an increasingly competitive global trading environment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)