Kunnamkulam: Son Kicked Out Of House For Assaulting 78-Year-Old Father!

Thrissur: Kunnamkulam First Class Magistrate L Jayanthan ordered a man to leave his house for constantly beating his own father. The court told 46-year-old Joby to pack up and leave after he assaulted his 78-year-old father, Simon. They live in Parempadam Vadakkethalakkal in Kunnamkulam. The Kunnamkulam police stepped in yesterday evening and removed Joby from the house based on the court order.

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The Kunnamkulam police had already filed a criminal case against Joby earlier. He had beaten his father because Simon questioned his drug sales. Joby got bail in that case but he just kept attacking his father. Joby is already on the radar of the Kunnamkulam police. The police had arrested him a few months ago with banned tobacco products. He had taken bail in that Hans selling case as well.

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District Collector Steps In Over Food Issue

Simon had complained to the Thrissur District Collector because his son refused to give him food. The District Collector looked into the matter and passed an order on January 31, 2026. The order clearly told Joby to pay Rs 3,000 every month for Simon's daily expenses. The Collector also stated that Simon's other children must take responsibility and deliver food to him every day.

Riya, who is the wife of Simon's other son Thampi, started bringing food to the house as per the Collector's order. But Joby started harassing her too. Riya could not take this constant trouble anymore. She filed a petition through Advocate C B Rajeev. The Kunnamkulam court then passed this strict eviction order based on her petition.

Simon's wife Baby passed away four years ago. Simon has three sons in total.