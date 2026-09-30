Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Ton In Record Chase Vs WI

Indian skipper Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass during record-breaking chase of 406 runs against West Indies, registering the fastest century by an Indian skipper and the fastest double hundred in ODI history.

During the second ODI, Gill put on a massive 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma to set the tempo for a humongous run-chase.

A Cascade of Records for Gill

With his knock of 208 in 149 balls, the Indian skipper smacked the fastest ODI double ton in history, coming in just 117 balls, laced with 24 fours and seven sixes. Gill remained unbeaten during the record-breaking chase of 406 runs at 223* in 133 balls, with 26 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 167, which is the third-highest ODI score by a batter, next to Rohit Sharma (264) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*).

The star batter overtook Ishan Kishan's record of 126-ball double ton against Bangladesh in 2022. Now, Gill, with two double tons is the second batter alongside Rohit Sharma (3) with multiple double tons in ODIs.

Highest Score in a Chase

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023 during the 50-over World Cup. The opener also surpassed Maxwell's Wankhede miracle to register highest individual score while chasing.

New Records as Captain

Gill also became the first-ever cricketer to slam a double ton while leading the side in both Tests and ODIs, having cracked a classy 269 against England at Edgbaston last year during the iconic Test series. The Indian skipper also overtook Virender Sehwag's 219 against WI in 2011 to register the highest-ever ODI score by an Indian captain.

Fastest to the Milestones

Gill reached his second-successive hundred of the series and third-straight ODI ton on home soil in just 62 balls, overtaking Rohit's record for fastest century by an Indian skipper. The 'Hitman' had cracked a 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. The fastest ODI ton for India in men's ODI though still remains with Virat Kohli, who cracked a 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013.

Gill also raced to the 150-run mark in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in an ODI.

This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes. In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Match Summary: A High-Scoring Thriller

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incrediblely paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7.

Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers.

India Clinches Record Chase

Thanks to a 255-run stand between Rohit Sharma (101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes), Gill's double ton and cameos of 29 in 19 balls by Virat Kohli and 31* in 37 by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India has pulled off their highest ODI chase ever and overall second-highest chase in the 50-over format with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

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