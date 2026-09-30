Kollam: Two Men Arrested 29 Years After Chopping Off Taxi Driver's Hand! Read Details

Kollam: Eroor police have arrested two men for trying to murder a taxi driver. The cops caught them after a long gap of 29 years. The arrested men are the first accused, 52-year-old Sunil Kumar from Karimbinkonam Thalaykkal Puthenveedu in Eroor, and the fourth accused, 49-year-old Ajith from Ashoka Mandiram.

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The second accused is currently facing trial in this case. The third accused passed away while the trial was still going on. The actual crime took place way back in 1997. A four-member gang tried to murder a taxi driver named Shaiju in Peroor. The attackers chopped off Shaiju's right hand during the fight.

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The Sessions Court had sentenced the accused to six years of rigorous imprisonment. The accused then filed an appeal against this order in the High Court. However, the High Court upheld the Sessions Court's decision. Sadly, the victim and complainant, Shaiju, also passed away in the meantime.