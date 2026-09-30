Kodungallur: Serial Thief Held For Repeated Mosque Thefts! Read On

Thrissur: The police arrested notorious thief Plackaparambil Faisal (50), a native of Kara in Kodungallur, for breaking open a mosque donation box and stealing money. He broke the donation box in front of the Padiyath mosque near Eriyad beach in Kodungallur. He stole around Rs 7,000 on the night of September 16.

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Faisal has 42 theft cases registered against him under the Kodungallur police station limits. He went to jail 39 times in various cases. He regularly steals from places of worship and does pickpocketing.

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Faisal never stays at his own house permanently. He shifts his stay across the top floors of vacant houses, shopping malls, and other empty buildings to plan his thefts. Kodungallur Police Inspector E.R. Baiju led the team that caught the accused. The police team included SI Atul Mohan, ASI Joseph, SCPOs Shameer, Mithun, Gopesh, and CPO Sheriff A.