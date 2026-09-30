Nigar Sultana To Lead Bangladesh Women In Historic Australia ODI Series

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Sep 30 (IANS) Bangladesh have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match women's ODI series against Australia, with regular captain Nigar Sultana Joty set to lead the side in what will be a historic tour for the team.

Spinner Nahida Akter has been named vice-captain, while the squad retains much of the core group that represented Bangladesh at the Women's Asia Cup and the Asian Games in Japan earlier this month.

The pace attack will be led by Marufa Akter, who has established herself as one of Bangladesh's key bowling options. Seventeen-year-old Habiba Islam Pinky has also been included among the pace bowlers.

The squad features a blend of experience and emerging talent, with experienced batter Farzana Haque returning to the ODI setup. Murshida Khatun has also earned a recall after last representing Bangladesh in January 2025.

Young all-rounder Disha Biswas, who has recently featured for the Bangladesh Emerging side, has been rewarded with a place in the senior squad.

There are a few notable omissions from the group that travelled to the Asian Games. Top-order batter Juairiya Ferdous, experienced spinner Fahima Khatun and all-rounder Shorna Akter are among those not included in the squad for the Australia tour.

The three-match series will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, beginning on October 9, with the second ODI scheduled for October 11 and the final match on October 14.

The series will also carry significance in the ICC Women's Championship, with Bangladesh currently occupying eighth place in the standings. The tour will also provide Bangladesh with an opportunity to test their skills in unfamiliar conditions against one of the leading teams in women's cricket.

Bangladesh Squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Farzana Haque, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Habiba Islam Pinky.